Business MobiKwik launches personal UPI payment link mpay.me Updated : July 30, 2020 03:06 PM IST With 120 million users, 3 million merchants, and 300+ billers, MobiKwik's payments network is one of the largest in India. mpay.me claims to simplify the process of sending and receiving money especially when a sender and a receiver are on different UPI apps.