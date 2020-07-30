MobiKwik launches personal UPI payment link mpay.me

Leading fintech platform, Mobikwik that operates businesses in consumer payments, payment gateway and financial services, has launched mpay.me - a UPI payment link service to send and receive money from any UPI payment app.

Through mpay.me, users and merchants can easily set up a link using just their mobile number within seconds and can start receiving money instantly, claims the venture. This single link created using mpay.me can be shared anywhere to send and receive money and will work seamlessly on mobile as well as desktop.

So for individuals who need to split bills, a landlord who needs to collect rent, a freelancer who needs to collect payments, shopkeepers in the markets or basically anyone who needs to receive money can just share this simple link. As all MobiKwik UPI users will have their personal payment link already ready to use.

mpay.me accepts payments from all UPI apps such as MobiKwik, GooglePay, PhonePe and Paytm to name a few.

“At MobiKwik, we are committed to making payments simple, fast and hassle-free. Our aim is to make life easier for more than 1 billion people in India through innovative solutions. We understand how sending and receiving money becomes painful when the sender and the receiver are on different UPI apps. We are confident that mpay.me will enable an enhanced payment process, a shorter time to complete payments and an improved, seamless customer experience, ” said Upasana Taku, Co-founder - MobiKwik.

With 120 million users, 3 million merchants, and 300+ billers, MobiKwik’s payments network is one of the largest in India. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised over $100M in funding from marquee investors. Since 2018, MobiKwik has disbursed 19 lakh loans via its Digital Credit Line, which disburses money instantly to the user’s wallet. The company ventured into the mutual fund space with the acquisition of Mumbai-based Clearfunds.