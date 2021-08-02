Home

    M&M posts nearly two-fold jump in passenger vehicle sales at 21,046 units in July

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a nearly two-fold jump in passenger vehicle sales at 21,046 units in July. The company had sold 11,025 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. Utility Vehicles sales were at 20,797 units last month, as against 10,898 units, a jump of 91 percent, it added.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a nearly two-fold jump in passenger vehicle sales at 21,046 units in July. The company had sold 11,025 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.
    Utility Vehicles sales were at 20,797 units last month, as against 10,898 units, a jump of 91 percent, it added. Cars and vans sales were at 249 units in July this year as compared to 127 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
    Commenting on the performance, M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, said, "More than 90 percent of our dealerships and workshops are now operational across the country. We have seen a significant increase in activity levels, enquiries and as a result, sales across our product portfolio."
    While the supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue, he said, "We are doing everything to address it on priority, July has been an exciting month for us with two new product launches."
    The company had launched the Bolero Neo and the Supro Profittruck range of small commercial vehicles, he added. "Both launches have received a very positive initial response and we are confident of building on this in the coming months," Nakra said.
    The company said its total sales including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and exports were at 42,983 units last month.
