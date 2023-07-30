M&M officials meet RBL execs after acquiring nearly 4% stake, eyes potential expansion

1 Min Read
Tech-to-tractor giant, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), met with RBL Bank executives on Friday following its acquisition of a 3.53 percent stake in the private sector lender for Rs 417 crore. The confirmation came through a regulatory filing, shortly after Moneycontrol's report on a Mahindra Group entity picking up nearly 4 percent stake in the bank.
M&M clarified that the investment in RBL Bank is considered as an initial investment and may explore further investment opportunities based on pricing, regulatory approvals, and the necessary procedures. However, the conglomerate made it clear that its total stake in the bank will not exceed 9.9 percent under any circumstances.
This strategic move comes amidst positive financial developments within the Mahindra Group, as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 362.22 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The impressive figure reflects a remarkable growth of 51.01 percent compared to the Rs 239.86 crore profit reported in the corresponding period a year ago.
With this investment, Mahindra & Mahindra is signaling its interest in potential expansion and collaboration opportunities in the financial sector. The alliance with RBL Bank holds the promise of mutual growth and unlocking new possibilities for both entities.
