Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and its subsidiary Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML) on Saturday reported a 72.8 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 380.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,396 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,137 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,120 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 12,892.5 crore a year ago, a decline of 6 percent. Operating profit margin rose to 14.8 percent from 13.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

Good monsoons, the festive season demand, improved liquidity conditions, new launches, especially in the Utility Vehicle (UV) segment and special schemes offered by OEMs for the auto industry were the key reasons for this moderation in degrowth, it added.

The unseasonal rains in the month of October 2019 did cause some damage to the Kharif crop, but the sentiment in the agri and rural economy is fairly upbeat with good sowing of Rabi crops supported by very good water reservoir levels and government announcement for thrust on infra projects, the company added.