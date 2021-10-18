MM Forgings acquires CAFOMA; acquisition a win-win situation for both, says VC & MD Krishnan

The acquisition is a win-win situation for both MM Forgings and CAFOMA, Vidyashankar Krishnan, vice chairman & managing director (VC & MD), told CNBC-TV18.

MM Forgings was on the radar after they acquired machined crankshafts manufacturer - CAFOMA for Rs 28 crore cash and Rs 5 crore debt. The current capacity (of CAFOMA) is around 5,000 crankshafts per month, but the plan is to scale it up to 15,000 crankshafts.

"MM Forgings will be supplying cranks to CAFOMA and thereby newer markets get opened up for MM Forgings as well for forge crankshaft. CAFOMA will be machining this and supplying it to end customers. So it’s a win-win both ways and as a whole entity that we will be getting into more of a machine crankshafts than we are currently doing,” Krishnan said.

On turnover, he said, "Combined as an entity, we expect this to result in MM Forgings' turnover increasing by Rs 100 crore by FY24-25."

