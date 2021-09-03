M&M bets on upcoming festive season; expects to maintain margin

Most of the states are gearing up for the festive period, said Hemant Sikka, president - farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Most of the states are gearing up for the festive period, said Hemant Sikka, president - farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The whole industry is very well stocked. Last time the industry was very light on stocks and as a result there were losses on retail and billing. This time we are well stocked up, we are very happy with the levels of production and supply chain that we have achieved and we are very optimistic that the festive season, September, October, November will play out very well for us,” he said.

He expects the industry to do very well during festive season. “We don’t have issues on stocking, we don’t have issues on supply chain, the sentiment is good, crop prices are holding up very well, so there is no reason to believe that this festive season will in anyway be less than last year’s festive season,” he explained.

August has traditionally been a low month for the tractor industry, however this time in 2021, the August numbers have held up very well.

“This August was more than 20 percent higher than the average of last five years,” he said.

The industry has done very well and M&M has done better than the industry. “As a result, we have gained market share this year compared to last year,” he added.

Despite semiconductor issues , the supply chain is doing well. “Thankfully, the tractor industry doesn’t use semiconductors. So, we don’t have issues on supply chain. It is very smooth,” he shared.

“August was our highest ever production month in the history of M&M. That means the operational issues are behind us. The sowing is very good, that is one positive that I look forward to. It is 1 percent less compared to last year but it is better compared to last five years’ average,” he stated.

The company has taken three price increases since January 1. “We took a price increase on January 1, we took another price increase on April 1 and we have taken another price increase on July 1. Beyond that, we will have to look at how the festive season passes out and overall, we have been able to manage our margins very well. We will still maintain our margin range that we have always done and target the industry-leading profitability that M&M has always delivered,” he said.

