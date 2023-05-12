MK Jewels launches new store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

MK JEWELS, a jewellery brand, has announced 24-year journey of creating jewellery designs, marked by the opening of its fourth store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The brand is at four stores in the country – two each in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Over the years, the brand has achieved milestones, including the launch of collections such as Sitaare, Sunehre, Nayaab, Naqsh, and Rivaaz. The brand said it has always been committed to creating pieces that are in line with the latest trends, and this dedication has resulted in an extensive collection of over 5,000 designs, catering to every taste.

The brand said that it uses only the finest materials and techniques to craft its jewellery.

Looking ahead, the firm is committed to innovating and pushing the boundaries of jewellery design. With the launch of its fourth store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, the brand is set to continue its journey of crafting high-quality jewellery that its customers adore, it said.

Commenting on the launch of the Mother's Day Collection, Ram Raimalani, founder of the company said, "We are excited to offer our customers a wide selection of high-quality jewelry pieces that are perfect for celebrating Mother's Day. We understand the importance of this special occasion and have designed our collection to cater to every style and budget. We also invite our customers to bring their mothers to our store for a personalised shopping experience."