MK Jewels launches new store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

MK JEWELS, a jewellery brand, has announced 24-year journey of creating jewellery designs, marked by the opening of its fourth store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The brand is at four stores in the country – two each in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Over the years, the brand has achieved milestones, including the launch of collections such as Sitaare, Sunehre, Nayaab, Naqsh, and Rivaaz. The brand said it has always been committed to creating pieces that are in line with the latest trends, and this dedication has resulted in an extensive collection of over 5,000 designs, catering to every taste.

The brand said that it uses only the finest materials and techniques to craft its jewellery.