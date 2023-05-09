Mitsubishi to open new AC plant in Tamil Nadu, sets aside Rs 1,900 crore investment

Mitsubishi said the company was targeting production commencement by October 2025, with an initial capacity of 300,000 room air conditioners. Compressor unit production, it added, would commence by December 2025 with a capacity of 650,000 units.

Japanese electrical and electronic equipment manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric on Tuesday announced that it will invest Rs 1,891 crore towards opening an air-conditioner and compressor plant in Tamil Nadu. The company said it was investing through the foreign direct investment (FDI) route.

Live Tv

Loading...

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, flanked by Mitsubishi Electric's group president Yasumichi Tazunoki and Kazuhiko Tamura, MD of Mitsubishi Electric India, unveiled the foundation stone for the company's plant in Thiruvallur. The company has inked an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to build and operate the plant.

A release by Mitsubishi said the company was targeting production commencement by October 2025, with an initial capacity of 300,000 room air conditioners. Compressor unit production, it added, would commence by December 2025 with a capacity of 650,000 units.