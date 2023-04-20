Mission Elixir goes global by providing its services to multiple countries

The not-for-profit was formed with the aim to save a suicidal person and is opening offices and collaborating at ground level, to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, regardless of their location, the company said in a statement.

Mission Elixir, an innovative not-for-profit organization, is expanding its global reach to provide life-saving support to individuals grappling with mental health challenges. The not-for-profit was formed with the aim to save a suicidal person and is opening offices and collaborating at ground level, to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, regardless of their location, the company said in a statement.

They are headquartered in India and Canada with offices spread across the globe. Currently, their main focus is on India, USA, UAE, and Europe.

"With the World Health Organization reporting that 1 in 8 people globally was affected by mental health issues in 2019, the not-for-profit organisation initiatives are more relevant than ever. As mental health gains recognition as a crucial component in achieving global development goals, the organisation is set to make a significant impact on this front," the firm said.

The firm offers a range of initiatives that cater to mental health and personal development. These include weekly webinars on topics such as health, wellness, career coaching, innovation, and mental health, featuring guest speakers from various walks of life. Additionally, Mission Elixir has collaborated with Global Halo Studios to utilise music and motion pictures as a medium to reach a broader audience.

They have also reached out to universities and institutions, offering support to students experiencing mental unease.

The Mission Elixir team said, “The amount of stress clubbed with uncertainty at the global level, has increased the mental health issues amongst individuals. In many countries talking about mental health issues is taboo. We are trying to break this mindset and trying to provide easy access to individuals facing any kind of mental issues. We provide 1-1 sessions as well as group sessions and also conduct weekly webinars where we invite guest speakers."