English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsMirraw launches new brand 'Mirraw Luxe' catering to luxury customers

Mirraw launches new brand 'Mirraw Luxe' catering to luxury customers

Mirraw launches new brand 'Mirraw Luxe' catering to luxury customers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 4, 2023 1:48:19 PM IST (Updated)

The global Indian ethnic market sums up to $ 8.46 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value.

Mirraw has recently launched Mirraw Luxe, a high-end designer clothing web store that features top designer labels and premium brands. Since its launch the platform has witnessed a footfall of over 5 million customers and has more than 2 lakh products listed. The company aims to bridge the huge gap between luxury fashion admirers and the designer labels in the market, it said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The global Indian ethnic market sums up to $ 8.46 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR. Mirraw Luxe aims to hold a significant share of this market by designing a unique portal to discover such brands and delivering exclusive shopping experiences to customers across the world, it said.
Within a few years, since its inception Mirraw has become a unicorn due to its remarkable product assortment and targeting the recession-free wedding season, festivals, etc.
Anup Nair Co-founder of Mirraw said, “We wanted to reach out to the buyers of Indian ethnic, fusion and western fashion worldwide, offering them a best-in-class shopping experience. That’s how the idea of Mirraw Luxe came up. The brand is designed exclusively to focus on luxury brands, couture collections and designer labels and accumulate them all under a single roof.”
It has on-boarded hundreds of designer labels and luxury brands such as Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sougat Paul, Jatin Malik, etc. under a single roof and aimed to serve international customers across the globe.
Shailesh Jain Co-Founder of Mirraw said, “The prime difference between Mirraw Luxe and other service providers is its shopping experience, order placement and procurement. It offers free shipping in India and worldwide shipping with doorstep delivery without any hassle. Also, it has designed a unique price-matching strategy for luxury brands with brilliant customer value programs to assist in making exclusive buying decisions for users.”
Mirraw Luxe has also introduced couture collections for men, boys, girls, and accessories for all. With more designer labels and posh brands coming on board, this premium shopping destination is all set to serve customers worldwide.
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 1:46 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Will convert 80% proposals into actual investments, says AP industries minister

Next Article

Andhra Investor Summit 2023: Rs 13 lakh crore invested, employment to 6 lakh people on Day 1

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X