Mirraw launches new brand 'Mirraw Luxe' catering to luxury customers

Mirraw has recently launched Mirraw Luxe, a high-end designer clothing web store that features top designer labels and premium brands. Since its launch the platform has witnessed a footfall of over 5 million customers and has more than 2 lakh products listed. The company aims to bridge the huge gap between luxury fashion admirers and the designer labels in the market, it said in a statement.

The global Indian ethnic market sums up to $ 8.46 billion with only women’s wear holding a whopping 85 percent of the value. This market is expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR. Mirraw Luxe aims to hold a significant share of this market by designing a unique portal to discover such brands and delivering exclusive shopping experiences to customers across the world, it said.

Within a few years, since its inception Mirraw has become a unicorn due to its remarkable product assortment and targeting the recession-free wedding season, festivals, etc.

Anup Nair Co-founder of Mirraw said, “We wanted to reach out to the buyers of Indian ethnic, fusion and western fashion worldwide, offering them a best-in-class shopping experience. That’s how the idea of Mirraw Luxe came up. The brand is designed exclusively to focus on luxury brands, couture collections and designer labels and accumulate them all under a single roof.”

It has on-boarded hundreds of designer labels and luxury brands such as Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sougat Paul, Jatin Malik, etc. under a single roof and aimed to serve international customers across the globe.

Shailesh Jain Co-Founder of Mirraw said, “The prime difference between Mirraw Luxe and other service providers is its shopping experience, order placement and procurement. It offers free shipping in India and worldwide shipping with doorstep delivery without any hassle. Also, it has designed a unique price-matching strategy for luxury brands with brilliant customer value programs to assist in making exclusive buying decisions for users.”

Mirraw Luxe has also introduced couture collections for men, boys, girls, and accessories for all. With more designer labels and posh brands coming on board, this premium shopping destination is all set to serve customers worldwide.