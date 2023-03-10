homebusiness NewsMilk prices likely to spike as supply tightens this summer
business | Mar 10, 2023 6:47 AM IST

Milk prices likely to spike as supply tightens this summer

By Latha Venkatesh  Mar 10, 2023 6:47 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Milk prices in India are expected to rise in the coming months due to a supply shortage caused by a drop in production during the summer months, according to experts.

Milk prices in India are expected to rise in the coming months due to a supply shortage caused by a drop in production during the summer months, according to experts.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Harish Damodaran, the Agriculture Editor at The Indian Express, explained that milk production typically surges during winter months but declines during the summer. As a result, dairies often convert surplus milk into commodities during winter months, leaving little stock for the summer. With dairies having paid approximately Rs 55 per liter for buffalo milk and nearly Rs 40 per liter for cow milk during the winter, milk prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming months.
Ajay Jakhar, Chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, has advised the government to procure at least 25 percent more milk than their annual targets for procurement to build stocks, in the event of a drought in the future.
Jakhar noted that India has had normal monsoons for the past 6-7 years, but the chance of drought increases each year. He suggested building stocks in advance to prevent a deep crisis in the event of a drought. Jakhar is against the import of milk powder unless it is a very grave situation.
Also read:
 Milk prices to remain high till Diwali in October: Mother Dairy MD
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags