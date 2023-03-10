Milk prices likely to spike as supply tightens this summer

Milk prices in India are expected to rise in the coming months due to a supply shortage caused by a drop in production during the summer months, according to experts.

Harish Damodaran, the Agriculture Editor at The Indian Express, explained that milk production typically surges during winter months but declines during the summer. As a result, dairies often convert surplus milk into commodities during winter months, leaving little stock for the summer. With dairies having paid approximately Rs 55 per liter for buffalo milk and nearly Rs 40 per liter for cow milk during the winter, milk prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming months.

Ajay Jakhar, Chairman of Bharat Krishak Samaj, has advised the government to procure at least 25 percent more milk than their annual targets for procurement to build stocks, in the event of a drought in the future.

Jakhar noted that India has had normal monsoons for the past 6-7 years, but the chance of drought increases each year. He suggested building stocks in advance to prevent a deep crisis in the event of a drought. Jakhar is against the import of milk powder unless it is a very grave situation.

