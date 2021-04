Microsoft wins $21.9 billion contract with US Army to supply augmented reality headsets

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the US Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services. The contract could be worth up to USD 21.88 billion over 10 years, a Microsoft spokesman told Reuters.

Over the past two years, Microsoft has worked with the Army to on the prototyping phase of what is called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. The company said Wednesday that the Army had moved into the production phase of the project.

In a blog post, Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman said the headsets are designed to deliver ”enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios.” The headsets will be manufactured in the United States, a Microsoft spokesman told Reuters.

Microsoft was also in line to win the USD 10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract with the Pentagon, but the contract remains in dispute in a lawsuit filed by Amazon.com Inc. Pentagon officials told US lawmakers in February that the Defense Department may jettison the contract if the dispute lingers in the courts.