    Microsoft to unveil revamped Windows after 6 years

    Microsoft to unveil revamped Windows after 6 years

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Microsoft Corp will show off on Thursday the first major revamp of its Windows operating system since 2015. Analysts expect the successor to Windows 10 to be called Windows 11 and to contain updates for business users that could make it easier to use with dual-monitor setups. It may also hold updates for PC gamers, another important customer base for Microsoft, including an Xbox app.

