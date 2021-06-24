Microsoft to unveil revamped Windows after 6 years

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Microsoft Corp will show off on Thursday the first major revamp of its Windows operating system since 2015. Analysts expect the successor to Windows 10 to be called Windows 11 and to contain updates for business users that could make it easier to use with dual-monitor setups. It may also hold updates for PC gamers, another important customer base for Microsoft, including an Xbox app.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|-2.35
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|-1.38
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|-1.22
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|-1.09
