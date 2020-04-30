Business Microsoft reports $10.8 billion in profit, COVID-19 had 'minimal net impact' Updated : April 30, 2020 09:53 AM IST Revenue in productivity and business processes was $11.7 billion and increased 15 percent. The company saw tremendous growth in the productivity and business processes and Intelligent Cloud segments as cloud usage increased. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365