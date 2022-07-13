Homebusiness news

Microsoft cuts 1,800 jobs in restructuring but says will hire more

Microsoft cuts 1,800 jobs in restructuring but says will hire more

By Bloomberg  |  IST (Published)
Mini

The layoffs, affecting less than 1 percent of the 180,000-person workforce, spanned a variety of groups including consulting and customer and partner solutions and were dispersed across geographies.

Microsoft Corp cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.
The layoffs, affecting less than 1 percent of the 180,000-person workforce, spanned a variety of groups including consulting and customer and partner solutions and were dispersed across geographies, the Redmond, Washington-based company said.
Also Read:
Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal shares how he became the first Indian to list a firm on LSE
“Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.”
In recent years, Microsoft has typically announced job cuts shortly after the July 4 holiday in the US as it makes changes for the new fiscal period. The company said the layoffs were not spurred by the worsening economic picture, but in May it also slowed hiring in the Windows and Office groups.
Also Read: Zomato loses 65% value in 2022 so far but Deepinder Goyal says company is racing toward profitability
Tags
Previous Article

Yes Bank board meeting today to consider JV partner for ARC

Next Article

Euro clings to parity as traders wait on US inflation