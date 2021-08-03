MG Motor reports twofold jump in retail sales to 4,225 units for July

Home

    MG Motor India on Sunday reported a twofold increase in retail sales to 4,225 units for July. The company had sold 2,105 units in July 2020. Elaborating on the overall sales in July, MG Motor India Director (Sales) Rakesh Sidana said the Hector and ZS EV further gained momentum during the month. "However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints.

    The carmaker also recorded the highest-ever bookings and retail sales of ZS EV in July 2021. "A lot of people ask about EV potential in India and my typical answer is: People are ready and they need good solutions/ options from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). One proof point: We booked all-time high 600+ ZS EV in July alone!" MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a tweet.
    Elaborating on the overall sales in July, MG Motor India Director (Sales) Rakesh Sidana said the Hector and ZS EV further gained momentum during the month. "However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints.
    "While we expect overall consumer demand to rise, we should also remain cautious of the potential threats posed by the third wave," he added.
