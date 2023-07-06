From Meta’s ‘Threads’ app to govt's plan to tackle rising tomato prices and more, Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

#MostRead

Meta’s ‘Threads’ app is here, analyst calls Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram app 'Twitter-Killer'

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta launched the much anticipated Twitter rival platform Threads on July 6. "Let's do this. Welcome to Threads,"Zuckerberg posted on the app, along with a fire emoji.

Threads has been launched as a standalone app that supports posting 500-character text updates, photos, and videos. However, users can also log in to the app using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts. This shall make it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than two billion monthly active users.

#TechTalk

OnePlus Buds 2r Review: Uncomplicated, and music to the ears

OnePlus has been on something of a product-releasing spree this year — four smartphones, its first ever tablet, and three pairs of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The latest among these latter are the Buds Pro 2r, which come in a pill-shaped box and have really simple controls. How do they measure up against their competition? Read on.

The Buds 2r, as I mentioned above, are the third such to come from the OnePlus stale this year, following the excellent OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. They are priced at Rs 2,199.

Apple iPhone 15 series rumoured to get extended battery capacity

Apple is expected to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year. The next-generation Apple device is expected to come with an extended battery life, according to reports. The new iPhone 15 is expected to have a battery capacity that is 18 percent higher than that of the older models, a few reports claim.

Speaking of the battery capacity, leaks and reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will have a battery capacity of 3877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a battery capacity of 4912 mAh. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a battery capacity of 3650 mAh and 4852 mAh, respectively.

#Indepth

Here's how Indian government and states plan to tackle the rising tomato prices

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is likely to launch a Tomato Grand Challenge, inviting innovative ideas for improving the production, processing and storage of the commodity. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to sell tomatoes at a cost price in government-run Farm Fresh Outlets (FFOs). Check out in details here.

#StartupWorld👩💻

ID Fresh Food upgrades vada batter packaging, aims to expand to key markets

iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd. Food, the popular ready-to-cook brand known for its traditional South Indian breakfast offerings, has introduced an innovative product called ID Squeeze and Fry Vada Batter 2.0. This latest release includes a unique packaging feature that allows consumers to personalise their vada batter as per their individual taste preferences.

Varanium Capital’s maiden debt fund to invest in D2C, SaaS, B2B and fintech sectors

Varanium Capital, a leading global asset management firm, has successfully completed the first close of its inaugural venture debt fund which is valued at Rs 250 crore.

Aparajit Bhandarkar, VC Partner at Varanium Capital, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, stated that the company plans to start deploying funds within the next two-three weeks. While being sector-agnostic, the firm has expressed a particular interest in investing in various sectors, including D2C (Direct-to-Consumer), SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), B2B (Business-to-Business), and fintech.

#ExpertEdge

Online Gaming — here's how critical a conducive taxation regime is for user safety

The online gaming sector in India has grown exponentially over the past few years. The country is home to over 900 gaming companies and over 400 million online gamers, according to venture capital fund Lumikai’s 2022 report on State of India Gaming.

As per a study by EY & ASSOCHAM, the online gaming industry contributed over Rs. 2,200 crores in GST in 2022 and online gaming market in India is projected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent.

With the rise of online gaming, many illegal and fly by night operators have cropped up in the nooks and corners of the country preying on vulnerable players and offering gambling, betting in the name of online gaming. Multiple states in India have been fighting illegal/unlicensed operators which have emerged within the ecosystem.

23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it

On July 4th, India successfully hosted the 23rd SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit even though virtually. India was holding the SCO Chair this year along with that of the G20. Incidentally, the meeting was held within weeks of PM Modi’s superbly successful State visit to the US, and on the US Independence Day, though Washington often considers SCO as a geo strategic competitor in the security domain, given Chinese predominance in it and Sino-Russian bonhomie.

Ambassador Rtn. Anil Trigunayat (IFS Retd), is a former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, and currently heads the West Asia Experts Group at Vivekananda International Foundation.

#PersonalFinance

Planning a trip overseas? — know how to make the most of your credit card

The ease of digital and contactless payment transactions, the ability to set controls and limits and its acceptance at hotels and leading merchants the world over have ensured the credit card is the way to pay for international travel.

Recently, Ministry of Finance has also excluded international credit cards from Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) while travelling abroad, while mentioning that the same may not be subject to tax credit at source (TCS).

ITR filing: How to submit feedback on Annual Information Statement online

The Income Tax Department's Annual Information Statement (AIS) is aimed at making the process of filing an income tax return (ITR) easier. An AIS contains all the data regarding taxpayers’ incomes, financial transactions, income-tax proceedings, tax details, and more. While AIS is beneficial, what happens when a taxpayer feels that the information furnished in AIS is incorrect, duplicated, or relates to another person?

