Mergers and acquisitions clock majority deals in 2022, with private equity in second spot

As the year draws to a close, deals worth $118 billion have been clocked — a majority from mergers and acquisitions. Private equity participated with $33 billion. In terms of sector break-up, the top five in mergers and acquisitions, were from banks and financial services topping the chart followed by manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and logistics. Private equity investments were highest in e-commerce, followed by other sectors like media, infra, energy and financial services.

YTD 2022 Deal Value No. of deals Mergers &Acquisitions $85.6 billion 417 Private Equity $33.3 billion 1,431 Total $118.9 billion 1,848

Mergers & Acquisitions

Sector break-up- YTD 2022 No. of deals Deal Value Banking and financial services 12 $41.87 billion Energy and natural resources 14 $4.19 billion IT & ITeS 72 $19.37 billion Manufacturing 17 $10.91 billion Transport and logistics 9 $2.79 billion

Private Equity

Sector break-up- YTD 2022 No. of deals Deal Value Banking and financial services 28 $2.69 billion E-commerce 159 $6.06 billion Energy and natural resources 13 $2.27 billion Infrastructure management 9 $2.67 billion Media and entertainment 19 $2,83 billion

Speaking of the top deals of the year, the HDFC-HDFC bank merger was the largest, boosting the overall deal value for the year. The battle between Holcim’s cement assets, Ambuja, ACC and the Adani group was the most hotly contested, won by the Adani group. Biocon’s acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilar business is path-breaking in overseas deals by an Indian company. Fourth on the list is the global steel giant Arcelor Mittal’s acquisition of Essar group’s port and power assets, critical to its steel assets which mark the full completion of Essar steel buyout via the IBC process, which has been a very long-drawn deal, finally coming to an end. And last is the Yes bank equity deal by private equity firms Carlyle and Advent, which is an important milestone in Yes bank’s bail-out plan.

DEALS 2022

Start-ups No. of deals Deal Value YTD 2021 937 $10.05 billion YTD 2022 918 $6.98