Mergers and acquisitions clock majority deals in 2022, with private equity in second spot

In terms of sector break-up, the top five in mergers and acquisitions were from banks and financial services topping the chart followed by manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and logistics.
As the year draws to a close, deals worth $118 billion have been clocked — a majority from mergers and acquisitions. Private equity participated with $33 billion. In terms of sector break-up, the top five in mergers and acquisitions, were from banks and financial services topping the chart followed by manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and logistics. Private equity investments were highest in e-commerce, followed by other sectors like media, infra, energy and financial services.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
|YTD 2022
|Deal Value
|No. of deals
|Mergers &Acquisitions
|$85.6 billion
|417
|Private Equity
|$33.3 billion
|1,431
|Total
|$118.9 billion
|1,848
Mergers & Acquisitions
|Sector break-up- YTD 2022
|No. of deals
|Deal Value
|Banking and financial services
|12
|$41.87 billion
|Energy and natural resources
|14
|$4.19 billion
|IT & ITeS
|72
|$19.37 billion
|Manufacturing
|17
|$10.91 billion
|Transport and logistics
|9
|$2.79 billion
Private Equity
|Sector break-up- YTD 2022
|No. of deals
|Deal Value
|Banking and financial services
|28
|$2.69 billion
|E-commerce
|159
|$6.06 billion
|Energy and natural resources
|13
|$2.27 billion
|Infrastructure management
|9
|$2.67 billion
|Media and entertainment
|19
|$2,83 billion
Also Read: Govt selects 67 entries with Rs 42,500 crore investment potential under PLI scheme for specialty steel
Speaking of the top deals of the year, the HDFC-HDFC bank merger was the largest, boosting the overall deal value for the year. The battle between Holcim’s cement assets, Ambuja, ACC and the Adani group was the most hotly contested, won by the Adani group. Biocon’s acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilar business is path-breaking in overseas deals by an Indian company. Fourth on the list is the global steel giant Arcelor Mittal’s acquisition of Essar group’s port and power assets, critical to its steel assets which mark the full completion of Essar steel buyout via the IBC process, which has been a very long-drawn deal, finally coming to an end. And last is the Yes bank equity deal by private equity firms Carlyle and Advent, which is an important milestone in Yes bank’s bail-out plan.
DEALS 2022
|Start-ups
|No. of deals
|Deal Value
|YTD 2021
|937
|$10.05 billion
|YTD 2022
|918
|$6.98
For the year ahead, most deal makers are cautiously optimistic about deal activity, consolidation could be a big theme playing out as economic pressures weigh on weaker companies, and startup funding winter is here, expected to intensify further. With valuations volatile, deal closure could be a challenge while private equity braces up for some value buying next year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!