Renewables, particularly solar and EV space, set for significant growth in FY24, says Edelweiss

Renewables, particularly solar and EV space, set for significant growth in FY24, says Edelweiss

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   Apr 13, 2023 12:27 PM IST (Published)
There will be more action in the M&A space. This means that we could see more mergers and acquisitions taking place across various sectors.

business | Apr 13, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Financial year 2024 is going to be exciting for mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals in India, with a lot of activity expected in various industry and service sectors, especially renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“Personally I do believe there will be a lot more action in the M&A in FY24,” said Gopal Agrawal, Managing Director and Head- Investment Banking at Edelweiss Financial Services.
According to him, one sector that is expected to see a lot of action is renewables, especially solar.
“You would see action around sectors like renewables, especially solar, electric vehicles (EV),” he said.
Agrawal's prediction suggests that there could be a lot of M&A activity in the clean energy space and EV space, which is a positive sign for both the industries.
He also believes that consolidation could be seen in the new age tech space.
“You will also see action in new age tech – where you will see a lot of consolidation happening,” he added.
Also Read | M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year
Agrawal also predicts an uptick of 20-30 percent in deal size in FY24.
“My sense is that we could definitely look at a good 28-30 percent uptick in the deals size,” he mentioned.
Also Read | Bajaj Auto sees a turnaround in March as exports pick up, EV sales vroom
The infrastructure space could also see a lot of churn, according to Deepak Sharma, Managing Director and Head-M&A at Axis Capital. This could mean that there could be a lot of movement within the industry, with companies merging or being acquired.
“The demographic linked sectors, the consumer, the healthcare will continue to see momentum. There is no question on that. In the infrastructure sector there is a lot of churning of capital that will start happening,” he said.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
X