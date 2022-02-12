Memorable quotes from Rahul Bajaj, from take on corruption to credibility

Former Chairman and Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj passed away today at the age of 83. Rahul Bajaj was one of the country’s most influential industrialists and led Bajaj Auto to become one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. Bajaj was awarded the third highest civilian honour in India, the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the man who would always speak his mind:

“We are a true, proud and independent nation only if we remove corruption from our country.”

"Your business has to be meaningful. You can dig a well and fill it up and say I am providing employment in the country. But that is meaningless."

“Why does one start a business? To satisfy a need — whether it is a paan shop, a laundry, or a steel plant.”

“ It’s important that all of our work honestly, ethically and make all our choices consciously.”

“Earlier organizations made individuals, today individuals make an organization.”

“Credibility depends on your track record, whether it’s an individual or a corporate or a government.”

Bajaj, born on June 1, 1938, held a degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and a degree in Law from Bombay University. He did his MBA from Harvard Business School.