Meet the new owners of Jet Airways: Kalrock Capital & Murari Lal Jalan

Updated : October 17, 2020 06:54 PM IST

Kalrock Partners provides a combination of investment and advisory services in financial, marketing, managerial and legal matters to all its partners.
Jalan is a UAE based entrepreneur and has investments in several sectors like real estate, mining, trading, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, dairy, travel & tourism and industrial works globally.
Kalrock is backed by Fritsch, an investment group founded by serial entrepreneur Florian Fritsch.
