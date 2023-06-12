Meet new UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s term ends

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set for its new Chief Executive Officer Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s a little over two year term has ended. The new CEO is also Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set for its new Chief Executive Officer Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s a little over two year term has ended. The latter was also appointed as Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The new CEO of the authority that issues Aadhaar is a senior IAS officer of the 1993 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Agrawal has been appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order. He is also the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Agrawal’s appointment as UIDAI CEO comes as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre. As many as 13 senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments.
Subodh Kumar Singh, who is currently additional secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, meanwhile, has been named as the NTA's director general. He is a 1997 batch officer.
Among other reshuffles, Richa Sharma, additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been moved to the Department of Food and Public Distribution to replace Singh, according to the order issued late June 11 night. Rashmi Chowdhary, additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed as secretary in the Central Information Commission.
Shyam Jagannathan, who is currently posted as development commissioner of the Santa Cruz Exclusive Export Processing Zone, Special Economic Zone, Mumbai, will now be the director general (shipping) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Senior bureaucrat Sanjeev Kumar Chadha will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Vumlunmang Vualnam will be additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and Ramesh Krishnamurthi will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the order said.
