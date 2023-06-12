Meet new UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s term ends

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set for its new Chief Executive Officer Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s a little over two year term has ended. The new CEO is also Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set for its new Chief Executive Officer Amit Agrawal as Saurabh Garg’s a little over two year term has ended. The latter was also appointed as Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The new CEO of the authority that issues Aadhaar is a senior IAS officer of the 1993 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Agrawal has been appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order. He is also the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.