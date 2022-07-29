Meet Hurun Richest Women List debutant Neha Narkhede, coming in at No. 8

Neha Narkhede, the Co-Founder of Silicon Valley-based data streaming platform Confluent, became the newest entrant to the Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021. The 38-year-old is the eighth richest on the list, ahead of Vandana Lal of Dr Lal PathLabs and behind Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, at a net worth of Rs 13,380 crore. Narkhede is a self-made entrepreneur.

Lal and Narkhede were the only two new faces in the top listing of the richest women in India. The list, in its third annual iteration, is compiled by Kotak Private Banking, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, and Hurun India, and has the names of the wealthiest women in India.

Raised in Pune, Narkhede studied her BSc in engineering at the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), University of Pune. She completed her master's from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Joining Oracle and then LinkedIn as a principal software engineer, Narkhede co-created the open source platform Apache Kafka, which she used to co-create Confluent. Narkhede served as both the chief technological officer and the chief product officer at Confluent until 2020, and now serves as a board member of the company.

Confluent currently has a market cap of $7 billion, after it raised $880 million in its IPO last year. Narkhede was listed as one of the Innovators Under 35 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2017, one of The World's Top 50 Women in Tech in 2018 and one of the America's Self-Made Women in 2022 by Forbes.