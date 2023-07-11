Meet Neerja Sethi, one of the four Indian origin women on Forbes ‘Richest Self-Made Women' List

Neerja Sethi ranked at 25th on Forbes’ list of ‘America’s 100 richest self-made women’ while billionaire Diane Hendricks topped the list once again.

Indian-origin businesswomen in the United States have once again left their mark as four women entrepreneurs made it to the list of Forbes ‘America’s 100 richest self-made women’. Neerja Sethi, Jayashree Ullal, Neha Narkhede and Indra Nooyi, who represent a combined net worth of $4.06 billion, have featured on the coveted self-made richest women list.

Who is Neerja Sethi?

Neerja Sethi is an entrepreneur who started her career as the co-founder of the IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel. Neerja is one of the most successful businesswomen who built her identity in the American corporate world on her own perseverance.

Neerja was born in India in 1955. She has done her graduation in mathematics from Delhi University and also holds an MBA in operation research. She also has a master’s degree in Computer Science from Oakland University. She is married to Indian-origin US billionaire Bharat Desai, who has his roots in Gujarat.

She co-founded Syntel in 1980 and started operating from their apartment in Michigan, US. However, in October 2018, a French IT company Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion and Neerja received an estimated $510 million for her stake in the company.

In the top 100 list of richest self-made businesswomen, Neerja Sethi is ranked in the 25th position with a net worth of $990 million. Earlier in 2021, Sethi was ranked in the 14th position on the Forbes list of richest women.

President and CEO of computer networking services provider Arista Networks, Jayshree Ullal, Former chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of cloud computing firm Confluent, Neha Narkhede, was in the 50th position on the coveted list. Former PepsiCo Chairperson and chief executive officer Indra Nooyi also made it to the list with 77th rank.

On the other hand, for the sixth time in a row, Daine Hendricks topped the list with a net worth of $15 billion. She is the co-founder of ABC Supply which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of building materials in the US.