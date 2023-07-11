Meet Neerja Sethi, one of the four Indian origin women on Forbes ‘Richest Self-Made Women' List

Neerja Sethi ranked at 25th on Forbes’ list of ‘America’s 100 richest self-made women’ while billionaire Diane Hendricks topped the list once again.

Indian-origin businesswomen in the United States have once again left their mark as four women entrepreneurs made it to the list of Forbes ‘America’s 100 richest self-made women’. Neerja Sethi, Jayashree Ullal, Neha Narkhede and Indra Nooyi, who represent a combined net worth of $4.06 billion, have featured on the coveted self-made richest women list.

Who is Neerja Sethi?

Neerja Sethi is an entrepreneur who started her career as the co-founder of the IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel. Neerja is one of the most successful businesswomen who built her identity in the American corporate world on her own perseverance.

Neerja was born in India in 1955. She has done her graduation in mathematics from Delhi University and also holds an MBA in operation research. She also has a master’s degree in Computer Science from Oakland University. She is married to Indian-origin US billionaire Bharat Desai, who has his roots in Gujarat.