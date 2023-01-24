Anoushka Jolly started her social venture, “Anti-Bullying Squad”, in August 2018 when she was nine-year-old. Her aim is to stop bullying in schools and campuses and make the world a kinder and more empathetic place.

Anoushka Jolly, a 13-year-old who invented an app called ‘Anti-Bullying Squad Kavach’, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Draupadi Murmu in Delhi. Awarded in the Social Service Category, she had even raised funds for her invention at the popular TV show ‘Shark Tank’.

Who is Anoushka Jolly?

Anoushka Jolly is a student of the Pathways School in Gurgaon. Her father is a chartered accountant and an entrepreneur, and she wants to follow her father to become an entrepreneur as well.

She started her social venture, ‘Anti-Bullying Squad’, in August 2018 when she was nine-year-old. Her aim is to stop bullying in schools and campuses and make the world a kinder and more empathetic place.

Her initiative aims to minimise bullying by raising awareness among children and in educational institutions. The digital platform acts as a community where specialists come together to organise sessions in schools for counselling students and spreading awareness against bullying.

Jolly claims that with help from schools, NGOs and professionals, over 2,000 students from 100+ schools and universities have benefited through ABS, as per an Indian Express report.

After the success of ABS, Jolly realised that it was anonymity played an important role in reporting cases of bullying. She observed that victims often shy away from reporting such instances due to fear of further bullying or embarrassment.

Thus, she came up with a mobile application called ‘Kavach’ that allowed anyone, student or parent to report incidents of bullying anonymously so that the schools and their counsellors can intervene and take appropriate action to prevent such instances.

Jolly built a strong network of anti-bullying ambassadors whose job is to track the progress of those impacted directly or indirectly through the platform and application.

Anoushka Jolly appeared on the popular TV show Shark Tank India with a pre-revenue valuation of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh funding for her anti-bullying app ‘Kavach’. She became the youngest entrepreneur to convince sharks, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com) and Aman Gupta, co-founder of the boat, to fund her project.