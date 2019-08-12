Meesho raises $125m from Naspers, Facebook

Meesho had recently raised funds from Facebook, becoming the first Indian startup to be backed by the global social media giant.
Meesho has a network of over 2 million ‘social sellers’ across 700 towns in India, and offers a distribution channel for 15,000 suppliers.
