Meesho raises $125m from Naspers, Facebook

Updated : August 12, 2019 02:54 PM IST

Meesho had recently raised funds from Facebook, becoming the first Indian startup to be backed by the global social media giant. 
Meesho has a network of over 2 million ‘social sellers’ across 700 towns in India, and offers a distribution channel for 15,000 suppliers.
