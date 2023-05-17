Media Dialogues | Digital advertising will grow further as it allows personalisation at scale, says expert

If cricket is a religion in India then what is the IPL? It's the biggest festival? Many would agree with that. The IPL has forever changed the way people consume cricket.

Over the years, IPL has unlocked huge potential in terms of viewership and growth for advertisers and brands. However, the 2023 edition of the IPL is quite different. IPL this year has witnessed a disruptive digital leap like never before. It has democratised the experience and taken the league to stratospheric heights. But what are the implications of this for advertisers and media planners? How are they using the cricket juggernaut to reach and engage with audiences far and wide? What are the winning strategies of the brands leveraging the big surge?

Sudhir Shukla, COO of Hypermarkets at More Retail said digital advertising will grow further as it allows personalisation at scale.

"10 years back somebody told me digital would kill TV, and I am still waiting for that moment. TV has grown in the last 10 years, but digital took share from print and outdoor in a very big way. So that is what digital is able to do — personalisation at scale. So I think digital advertising will only grow and languages play an integral part. We in Mumbai or Delhi sometimes tend to underestimate the power of languages, it is identity for people in India. So when IPL is televised in Oriya, the joy that it brings to somebody in Orissa; you will have to talk to them to understand," Shukla said.

Amardeep Singh, CEO of Interactive Avenues believes that IPL has democratised TV for advertisers.

"IPL has democratised TV for the advertisers. Earlier to advertise on TV you needed huge budgets, but now you don't need huge budgets to advertise on TV," Singh said.

Watch video for entire discussion.