Media Dialogues | Digital advertising will grow further as it allows personalisation at scale, says expert

If cricket is a religion in India then what is the IPL? It's the biggest festival? Many would agree with that. The IPL has forever changed the way people consume cricket.

Over the years, IPL has unlocked huge potential in terms of viewership and growth for advertisers and brands. However, the 2023 edition of the IPL is quite different. IPL this year has witnessed a disruptive digital leap like never before. It has democratised the experience and taken the league to stratospheric heights. But what are the implications of this for advertisers and media planners? How are they using the cricket juggernaut to reach and engage with audiences far and wide? What are the winning strategies of the brands leveraging the big surge?

Sudhir Shukla, COO of Hypermarkets at More Retail said digital advertising will grow further as it allows personalisation at scale.