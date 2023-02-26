India emerges as land of opportunities for business growth: McKinsey

During the annual convention of the Madras Management Association, McKinsey India's senior partner, Jaidit Brar, emphasised that growth is crucial for India's progress and referred to it as the country's primary source of oxygen.
Companies should adopt a growth mindset and regularly assess their resource allocation to fuel growth, said McKinsey India. During the annual convention of the Madras Management Association, McKinsey India's senior partner, Jaidit Brar, emphasised that growth is crucial for India's progress and referred to it as the country's primary source of oxygen.
"The drivers of margin accretive growth are relentless cost and value engineering; quality of revenue, new business models and scale benefits," he said at the event which was held on the theme "India’s Century: How to Drive Sustainable, Inclusive Growth?".
Brar said that companies should adopt a growth mindset, continually review their resource allocation, explore adjacent opportunities, and aim to serve global markets.
Additionally, NITI Aayog former CEO Parameswaran Iyer said that the Indian government aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas by establishing infrastructure that would promote equality. He added that the government's role should be that of an enabler rather than an implementer.
He also expressed that India is well on its way to becoming a developed nation, citing factors such as a strong economy, sound macro-economic fundamentals, robust public finance, thriving manufacturing sector, increasing export growth, and leadership in climate action.
Lok Sabha MP N K Premachandran, who inaugurated the conference, emphasised the crucial role of business management in a country's growth and stressed the importance of scientific resource management.
MMA President and Tata Consultancy Services vice president, Suresh Raman, MMA senior vice president and TSM Group of Companies partner-director K Mahalingam were also present on the occasion.
