McDonald's pushes back return to office; tells corporate workers to be fully vaccinated by Sep 27

Quick service restaurant McDonald's on Wednesday told its corporate employees it was delaying the reopening of its offices by more than a month so that the staff is fully vaccinated by then.

The fast-food chain has pushed back its reopening date from September 7 to October 11. Workers who are fully vaccinated may return to the office from September 7.

The employees have been asked to be fully vaccinated by September 27, 2021. Suppliers and contractors visiting McDonald’s Chicago headquarters or other US offices will also have to follow the directive. However, the mandate doesn’t apply to restaurant-level workers.

This announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant in the US.

"Since the Town Hall, we’ve heard from many of you that you would feel more comfortable returning to the office if you had more certainty your colleagues were vaccinated," McDonald’s global chief people officer Heidi Capozzi explained in an internal note obtained by CNBC.

In addition to this, he said the company is being asked by state governments and local governments to require vaccinations for corporate employees because getting more of the population vaccinated reduces our own chances of being infected and contributes to community protection.

At present, masks are mandatory inside the McDonald’s offices, regardless of the vaccine status.

The fast-food chain has now joined a number of other employers including Coca-Cola and Amazon in pushing back their return to the office or requiring the workers to be fully vaccinated, as concerns over highly infectious delta variants rise.