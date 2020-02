Nine months after buying out Vikram Bakshi's stake in Connought Plaza Restaurants Limited (CPRL), McDonald's has finally selected it's developmental licensee to run the north and east India operations.

Sanjeev Agarwal from the diversified MM Agarwal Group has bagged McDonald's mandate.

"Mr Agrawal has a strong understanding and passion for the McDonald’s brand, insights into the local market, and a proven track record of driving quality and innovation in the food and beverage and hospitality industries. He is the right strategic partner for McDonald’s to grow our brand presence in north and east India," said Barry Sum, director, corporate relations, McDonald's Asia.

The MM Agarwal group also runs Moon Beverages, Coca Cola's largest franchisee bottler.

Robert Hunghanfoo will continue to head CPRL.

McDonald’s and Agarwal will work together to create "exciting experiences for customers in N&E India by modernizing restaurants, enhancing digital consumer engagement, and offering more personalized service and menu items tailored to their local flavor," the company said.

McDonald's refused to disclose the terms of the deal or details of the transaction.