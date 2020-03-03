  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

MCA says no unnecessary action against independent directors without strong evidence of wrong doing

Updated : March 03, 2020 12:09 AM IST

As per the three-page circular, in case of any doubt about liability of any person for any proceedings, guidance can be sought from the ministry through the office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs.
Any such proceedings must be initiated after receiving due sanction from the ministry, it stated.
The ministry also said that all registrars should immediately and scrupulously follow the standard operating procedure mentioned in the circular immediately and scrupulously "with respect to all ongoing cases".
MCA says no unnecessary action against independent directors without strong evidence of wrong doing

You May Also Like

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

Coronavirus concerns: OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO gets record-breaking 8.52 lakh applications, subscribed 39% on day 1

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Coca-Cola India sells 1 billion cases in 2019, hopes to double business in 5 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement