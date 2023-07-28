CNBC TV18
MBD Group launches 'Love to Learn' campaign to revolutionise traditional classrooms

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 29, 2023 7:40:28 AM IST (Updated)

MBD has tied-up with the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) in a mission to transform traditional classrooms into digital classrooms in budget private schools.

MBD Group, through its CSR division known as The Ashok Kumar Malhotra Charitable Trust, recently launched its “Love to Learn” initiative. Through this initiative the Group said it aims to revolutionise traditional classrooms by incorporating technology which will open up a world of endless possibilities for learners.

“This initiative has been implemented in numerous schools located in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Approximately 25,000 students will benefit from this initiative, said Monica Malhotra, Managing Director at MBD Group, Delhi.
Detailing the campaign, she said that MBDians believe that they should give back to society and endeavour constantly to disseminate education.”
“We aim to narrow the educational gap and provide equal opportunities for all the students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. Along with upgrading infrastructure we are committed to empowering teachers through capacity building programmes thus ensuring the sustainability of the project,” she said.
Sonica Malhotra Kandhari – Joint Managing Director, MBD Group – said, “Our Founder was always committed to transform education and make a positive impact in society. By upgrading traditional classrooms into digital classrooms, we create engaging and interactive spaces for students to learn and explore.”
MBD has tied-up with the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) in a mission to transform traditional classrooms into digital classrooms in budget private schools. With this tie-up, MBD said it is committed to strengthening schools nationwide.
The Group spearheads its CSR initiatives through 'MBD – MY BEST DEEDS'. Furthermore, MBD Group extends its philanthropic efforts through the AKM Charitable Trust.
First Published: Jul 28, 2023 7:38 AM IST
