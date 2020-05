The Centre's plan to allow airlines to resume flights in a graded manner from May 25 has run into rough weather with some states like Maharastra yet to decide on whether flights should be resumed, and some like Tamil Nadu saying that it does not want resumption of flights till May 31. The West Bengal government has requested deferment of flights to and from Kolkatta till the end of the month because of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

To make matters worse for fliers, some states and union territories have announced a mandatory quarantine period for those flying into the state.