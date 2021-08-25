Maruti Suzuki sees green shoots on demand front; says semi-conductor shortage could hit output

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, executive director of sales and marketing at Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, said that while there are clear green shoots visible on the demand front, semi-conductor shortages could hit production of Maruti's entire range of vehicles.

“On demand side, I do see a slightly better scenario. However, on the supply side, we have had a semi-conductor (shortage) because of component issues. We have had some reduction in production. It's a little uncertain, so I am not able to quantify it at this time because it all depends on the situation at the vendor’s end and probably, I am not the best person to answer that query. However, on the demand side, I can clearly see green shoots,” he said.

On production cut, Srivastava said, “I don't have the exact numbers. So I am not able to confirm that 40 percent (production cut), but we have informed the stock exchange that there have been issues with the component supply and that is the reason why production will be lower.”

