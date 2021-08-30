Marico aims to build 3 digital brands with combined turnover of around Rs 500 crore by FY24

Marico's consolidated topline crossed Rs 8,000 crore for the first time in FY21, led by strong rural growth and e-commerce share increasing to 8 percent in FY21, it's MD said at the AGM today.

FMCG major Marico is eyeing a 13-15 percent revenue growth and around 10 percent volume growth in the medium term, the management said at the company's AGM today.

Shilpa Ranipeta reports that going ahead, Marico's strategy will be to premiumise its core portfolio, which it will do through expansion in existing and new categories and expansion in markets as well.

The company also has aggressive plans on the digital front with the company aiming to build at least 3 digital brands with a combined turnover of around Rs 450-500 crore by FY24 and this will be through both organic and inorganic route.

Last quarter the company acquired D2C brand Just Herbs and echoed a similar ambition at the time as well.

The year also saw Marico foraying into immunity and nutrition with the launch of honey, noodles and soya chunk products, on the back of a strong consumer demand for immunity-based products.

It also launched immunity boosters under the Saffola Immuniveda brand. From this category, the company is targeting a topline of Rs 500 crore this year and Rs 850 to 1,000 crore by FY24.

The company is seeing a swift recovery in overall sentiment in the country as restrictions ease with chairman Harsh Mariwala too, betting on vaccination to defeat the virus.

