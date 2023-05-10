English
Margin trends to see an uptick, FY24 revenue growth likely between 18-25%: Westlife Foodworld's Amit Jatia

By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 3:07:02 PM IST (Published)

Westlife Foodworld has reported a broadly in-line operating performance, supported by 14 percent SSSG and 10 percent store adds. While the operating performance was robust, a slight miss in revenue and EBITDA resulted in an 11 percent miss in PAT

Revenue growth for fiscal 2023-24 is expected to be seen between 18 to 25 percent and margin expansion will be similar to previous fiscals in FY24, said Westlife Foodworld's Vice Chairman Amit Jatia while speaking to CNBC-TV18. "Will see margin at a new high next year with expansion of 100-150 basis points," he said.

Mcdonald's India franchisee Westlife Foodworld has reported a broadly in-line operating performance, supported by 14 percent same store sales growth (SSSG) and 10 percent store adds. While the operating performance was robust, a slight miss in revenue and EBITDA resulted in an 11 percent miss in PAT.
