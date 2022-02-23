MapmyIndia seeing opportunity in govt projects, auto market

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, Whole-time Director & CEO, MapmyIndia, said that he is seeing more opportunity in government projects and in the automobile market. Verma highlighted that the company has an aggressive stance when it comes to capturing fast-moving markets. Going ahead, he is confident of seeing steady profit and revenue growth for the company.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohan Verma, Whole-time Director & CEO, MapmyIndia, said that he is seeing more opportunity in government projects and in the automobile market. Verma highlighted that the company has an aggressive stance when it comes to capturing fast-moving markets. Going ahead, he is confident of seeing steady profit and revenue growth for the company.

"The market is opening up now whether you look at the government opportunity for us or you look at the automotive opportunity or the business and developer opportunity, and I am not even counting the kind of consumer based opportunities that will unlock itself in the future years," he said.

"We are going to be a bit aggressive in trying to both create and capture the large fast growing market," he added.

"You will definitely see a steady growth in revenue from MapmyIndia at good profitability. If you look at our order bookings, those are reflective of the long-term, steady, solid growth that will come in revenue. So in that sense now, expect steady revenue growth and as the market opens up in India and with our global platform Mappls, then those revenues will also grow for international markets and for the time to come," he said.

Also Read:

On inorganic growth, he shared that the company is looking to expand its product basket and hence, acquisitions in the space is a possibility.

"In terms of inorganic, yes, you should expect acquisitions which are additive to our business, or are revenue-led, or technology and product capability-led and also organically in our business, you should expect increased marketing brand awareness because getting reach for MapmyIndia is important, as well as investments in products that will set us up for the future," he mentioned.

National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) has decided to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MapmyIndia, along with ESRI India and DataMeet. The government has also collaborated with Gati Shakti for releasing rural connectivity geographical information system in the public domain.

When asked about the MoU with the government, Verma said that there is no payment involved. He shared that the government has built data sets for road and health facilities in rural areas and the company will be ingesting this data and making it useful for analysis.

He said, "What the government and NRIDA have done is built data sets for all the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna roads, and about 10 lakh villages of habitations, and seven odd lakh points of interest like health facilities in the rural area. What they want to do with MapmyIndia is for us to ingest this data, this geospatial data, validate and verify it against the maps that we have, and then distribute it to consumers, to developers and to businesses who can leverage this information for their own use cases."

"There is no payment involved from the government to us for this MoU. But definitely, this is one of the steps of engagement of ours with the government. And it further enhances the value of the MapmyIndia maps to deliver higher end solutions through our consumer app business solutions and developer APIs," he explained.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Catch all stock market updates here