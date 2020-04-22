Business Many firms may not survive COVID-19 onslaught, fear CEOs Updated : April 22, 2020 04:36 PM IST Around 84 percent of CEOs in Asia said revenues had already been impacted, followed by CEOs in Middle East and North Africa (74 percent), and then in Europe (70 percent). Over 2.5 million people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 globally, while more than 180,000 have died. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365