  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Business
Business

Many firms may not survive COVID-19 onslaught, fear CEOs

Updated : April 22, 2020 04:36 PM IST

Around 84 percent of CEOs in Asia said revenues had already been impacted, followed by CEOs in Middle East and North Africa (74 percent), and then in Europe (70 percent).
Over 2.5 million people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 globally, while more than 180,000 have died.
Many firms may not survive COVID-19 onslaught, fear CEOs

You May Also Like

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement