Many employees abandon Basecamp, including senior staffers: Report Updated : May 01, 2021 03:52:08 IST Roughly a third of the 57 employees have resigned. As of April 30, 18 people had tweeted they were planning to leave the organisation. CEO Jason Fried had outlined Basecamp’s new philosophy in a controversial blog post on April 26. Published : May 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply