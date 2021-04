Wockhardt has a 'fill and finish' contract with the UK government for COVID-19 vaccines. Habil F Khorakiwala, Founder, Chairman and Group CEO of Wockhardt discussed the status of the tie-up as well as the opportunity from the vaccination drive in India.

“UK government has tied up with a number of manufacturers and they all will undertake to fill and finish in our facility in the UK,” he said.

On manufacturing vaccines, he shared, “We are in discussion to manufacture in India, both drug substance and drug product in our facilities and we are at an advanced stage of discussions.”

“In the next six-eight months, we should be rolling out the vaccine,” he stated.

In terms of COVID-19 spread, he explained, “We are still in the early stage, we had Kumbh Mela, we had political rallies and their larger effect is going to come in next three-four weeks and more. I don’t think the country is prepared for it. One of the priorities one should have in terms of vaccines, we must open up immediately for all vaccines to be imported.”

The cost of the vaccine is nothing compared to saving lives and treatment, he said.

“We are in a stage where we do not have the health infrastructure to beat this kind of curve which we are seeing of COVID-19 spread. We, here in India, have lost control of managing this pandemic. The highest priority India should specifically have is how to manage pandemic itself and vaccination is one of the ways to do it as far as possible,” he further mentioned.