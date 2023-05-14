English
Mannapuram Finance MD told to get ED approval to deal in properties

Mannapuram Finance MD told to get ED approval to deal in properties

Mannapuram Finance MD told to get ED approval to deal in properties
By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 9:05:49 PM IST (Published)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly frozen assets of Mannapuram Finance and Nandakumar on allegations of money laundering through illegal deposits from public.

Manappuram Finance on Sunday said that its Managing Director V P Nandakumar has received an interim stay order from the High Court of Kerala directing him to take prior approval of ED before dealing in his movable properties which were reportedly frozen by the investigating agency on allegations of money laundering.

This is for a period of two weeks from May 12, 2023.
The company has been informed that Nandakumar will be approaching the court for modification of the conditions in the stay order.
