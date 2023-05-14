Mannapuram Finance MD told to get ED approval to deal in properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly frozen assets of Mannapuram Finance and Nandakumar on allegations of money laundering through illegal deposits from public.

Manappuram Finance on Sunday said that its Managing Director V P Nandakumar has received an interim stay order from the High Court of Kerala directing him to take prior approval of ED before dealing in his movable properties which were reportedly frozen by the investigating agency on allegations of money laundering.

Live Tv

Loading...

This is for a period of two weeks from May 12, 2023.