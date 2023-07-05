Manipal Group to lead Rs 2,500 cr fund raise by PharmEasy at a massive drop in valuations: Sources

Industry watchers say that this deal solves for many issues at PharmEasy but a substantial drop in valuation from $2.8 billion to around Rs 6,000 crore is a massive mark down and signals difficult times ahead for the digital commerce companies going forward

Manipal Group's family office has offered to infuse Rs 1,000 crore for approximately 18 percent stake (post money) in API Holdings, which owns online pharmacy PharmEasy and is the promoter of listed diagnostics company Thyrocare, several independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter has confirmed. API Holdings needs cash to repay debt close to Rs 2,500 crore for which it had pledged Thyrocare shares.

Manipal Group may get board seats at API Holdings as part of fund infusion and API’s existing investors are likely to infuse additional Rs 1,500 crore in the funding round led by Manipal valuing it at around Rs 6,000 crore, much lower than the last funding round, which valued it at $2.8 billion.

With this investment, Manipal Group will become the single largest shareholder in API Holdings.

Industry watchers say that this deal solves for many issues at PharmEasy but a substantial drop in valuation from $2.8 billion to around Rs 6,000 crore is a massive mark down and signals difficult times ahead for the digital commerce companies going forward.

Sources suggested that a large chunk of debt repayment will be to Goldman Sachs to which Thyrocare and other group entity shares have been pledged. “API Holdings needs to repay debt since it has breached debt covenants and lenders can invoke pledged shares,” sources said on condition of anonymity.

API Holdings did not revert on deal query, Manipal Group said “no comment” and Goldman Sach’s spokesperson declined to comment.

Top private equity players Temasek and TPG Capital also have an important role to play in stitching this deal, sources said. Both the marquee funds are common investors in Manipal Group’s healthcare business and in API Holdings and are likely to infuse more funds in this round led by Manipal’s family office. Temasek and TPG did not offer any comment on deal query.

The entry of Manipal Group as a strategic investor could bring both capital infusion and valuable expertise to API Holdings as it gets board seat at API Holdings, experts share. This investment is, however, from the family office of the group and is not related to Manipal Health, which is owned by Temasek and has TPG as a large investor.