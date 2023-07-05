Manipal Group to lead Rs 2,500 cr fund raise by PharmEasy at a massive drop in valuations: Sources

By Nisha Poddar

Industry watchers say that this deal solves for many issues at PharmEasy but a substantial drop in valuation from $2.8 billion to around Rs 6,000 crore is a massive mark down and signals difficult times ahead for the digital commerce companies going forward

Manipal Group's family office has offered to infuse Rs 1,000 crore for approximately 18 percent stake (post money) in API Holdings, which owns online pharmacy PharmEasy and is the promoter of listed diagnostics company Thyrocare, several independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter has confirmed. API Holdings needs cash to repay debt close to Rs 2,500 crore for which it had pledged Thyrocare shares.

Manipal Group may get board seats at API Holdings as part of fund infusion and API’s existing investors are likely to infuse additional Rs 1,500 crore in the funding round led by Manipal valuing it at around Rs 6,000 crore, much lower than the last funding round, which valued it at $2.8 billion. With this investment, Manipal Group will become the single largest shareholder in API Holdings.