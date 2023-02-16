Mango lovers alert! King of fruits hit Mumbai market a month early at cheaper prices

The early arrival of mangoes in the market is a delight for Mango lovers, and the lower price and good quality of this popular fruit in the beginning is an add on to it. It is for the first time that so much mango has been received in February. In the stock market, the price of 4 to 7 boxes of mango is said to be quoted around Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,000.

Spring has announced its arrival in most parts of northern India, and the king of fruits, mango, is slowly approaching the market.

The Alphonso mango, popularly known in Western India as Hapus, has already started arriving in the market from Konkan. As per reports, Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has said that 479 boxes of Hapus mango have been received. This year, the fruit is one month early in the market, compared to last year.

The early arrival of mangoes in the market is a delight for Mango lovers, and the lower price and good quality of this popular fruit, in the beginning, is an add-on.

It is for the first time that so much mango has been received in February. In the stock market, the price of four to seven boxes of mango is said to be quoted at around Rs 3,500 to Rs 8,000.

In the Mumbai APMC, the arrival of mangoes has increased and in the last two days, around 1,000 boxes have already arrived. Reports suggest that the prevalence of extreme cold has affected the mango but now that the winter season has subsided, the arrival of mangoes is gradually picking up pace.

The management of the market committee said that from next month, the arrival of the fruit is expected to double. Around 400 boxes of mango are arriving daily in the market and from next month the figure is expected to reach thousands.

The price of mango is quoted according to its quality. Common mango is quoted at around Rs 2,000 per box while high-quality mango is quoted at around Rs 10,000 per box. The traders said that the price may come down when the arrival of mangoes increases from next month.

A mango trader Balasaheb Bhinde said, "This year the crop of mango in the Konkan area is good, so mango is expected to be available at a price that will be easy on the pockets of the common man. In April, last year, a huge quantity of mango arrived in the market. Though this year, a huge arrival of mangoes is expected in March itself. Due to the extreme cold this year, the flowering of mango trees was better and traders expect that this year more mango will be available in the Mumbai market."

It is expected that with the early take-off of the mango season this year, enough mango will be available in the market in March and the prices will not drain the pockets of the common people.