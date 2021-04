In an announcement on Tuesday, the central government has made it mandatory, effective from June 1, 2021, for all gold jewelry and artifacts to have hallmarks.

The move aims to prevent customers from getting scammed because of irregular purity in precious metals. It will also bring the Indian jewelry industry in line with global standards.

As per the new rules, if jewelry or an artifact made of 14, 18, or 22-carat gold is sold without the BIS hallmark, the jeweler could be penalised five times the cost of the object or imprisoned for up to one year.

India is the largest importer of gold in the world, importing nearly 800 tonne each year.

The government had announced, in November 2019, that mandatory hallmarking of jewelry would become effective from January 1, 2021. The deadline was extended by four months after jewelers asked for more time to comply with the new standards in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is no new extension, and the government intends to apply the new regulations on time. So far, gold hallmarking was a voluntary process. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has appealed to the customers only to buy hallmarked jewelry in the coming months.

What you should know before buying gold