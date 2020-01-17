Business
Shopping malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants can stay open 24x7 in Mumbai from Jan 27, says report
Updated : January 17, 2020 12:40 PM IST
BMC and Mumbai Police have permitted malls and shops across the city in gated communities and non-residential areas to keep their shops open 24x7 from January 27, according to a report.
The owners of the establishments also can decide on which day they want to open their shop round-the-clock, it said.
With this, at least 25 malls, several other shops and restaurants across the city are expected to stay open throughout 24X7 from January 27.
