Shopping malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants can stay open 24x7 in Mumbai from Jan 27, says report

Updated : January 17, 2020 12:40 PM IST

BMC and Mumbai Police have permitted malls and shops across the city in gated communities and non-residential areas to keep their shops open 24x7 from January 27, according to a report.

The owners of the establishments also can decide on which day they want to open their shop round-the-clock, it said.